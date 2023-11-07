Punters wait in excitement

Punters are buzzing with anticipation as they eagerly count down the hours leading up to the Melbourne Cup this afternoon.

Yesterday, Grants Betting in Suva saw a surge of punters who were not just talking the talk but also putting their money on their horses for the race that stops a nation.

Grants Betting’s Director Rahul Sundar offered his insights, highlighting the ever-increasing enthusiasm surrounding the event.

“As always they ask for the favourite horse, who’s going to win and who is not going to win so we do have our own selections, we do have the personal selection by the experts. The experts have selected Soulcombe, Gold Trip, without a fight, as well as Vauban the most favourite for this year Melbourne Cup and a personal selection I would give is Military Mission number 17 .”

Sundar notes the substantial influx of new punters, each seeking to test their luck in this thrilling spectacle.

When comparing this year’s turnout to previous years, Sundar underscored the remarkable upswing in both attendance and overall interest.

You can catch the LIVE action of the Melbourne Cup on FBC Sports HD channel from 2pm today.