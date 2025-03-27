Rugby

Hong Kong 7s set to kick off at Kai Tak

Taina Basiyalo Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

March 27, 2025 7:23 am

Source: Hong Kong 7s / Instagram

The 2024/25 HSBC SVNS Series arrives in Hong Kong, marking the grand opening of the 50,000-seat Kai Tak Stadium.

With over 130,000 tickets sold, the Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens 2025 is set to break attendance records.

Argentina leads the men’s series with 68 points after back-to-back wins in Vancouver and Perth, while Spain, Fiji Airways men’s 7s team and South Africa chase close behind.

Article continues after advertisement

In the women’s competition, New Zealand and Australia continue their fierce rivalry, with the Black Ferns claiming their second title of the season in Vancouver.

Hong Kong’s new stadium, featuring 20 changing rooms and a revamped South Stand, will host a thrilling battle for the series title.

The event is part of “Hong Kong Super March,” with entertainment from international artists, DJs and live performances.

The Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens remains a major sporting spectacle, cementing Hong Kong’s status as a global rugby and entertainment hub.

Meanwhile, Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s will play Ireland at 4.25pm tomorrow before meeting France at 7.35pm.

Our men’s 7s side goes against the USA first at 4.48pm before clashing with Ireland at 7.58pm.

The Hong Kong 7s will be held at the Kai Tak Stadium for the first time.

