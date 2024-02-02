TJ calls it a day

[Source: Fiji Hockey Federation/ Facebook]

One of our country’s greatest hockey sons, Terence Corrie, has decided to hang his stick as an athlete for Fiji.

Known as TJ, he started donning the national jumper in 2005.

However, after 19 years of representing Fiji, Corrie’s last game was their historical Hockey 5s World Cup win over Jamaica in Oman two days ago.

Corrie announced to the team earlier this week that the World Cup would be his last tournament for Fiji.

He says it’s been quite an amazing journey, he thanks his family as well as his coach and elder brother Shaun for their amazing support.

“It means a lot, I’m really grateful to be playing this sport that I really love for over 20 years now, just want to say thank you to all the mentors, all the coaches who trained me along my journey so far.”

Although Corrie will no longer run out for Fiji again but he’ll still play at club level and further his other hockey aspirations.

Our men’s side finished 15th at the World Cup while the women’s side was 12th.

The team will arrive in Nadi this evening.