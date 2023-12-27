Smith proud of Fiji Hockey athlete’s discipline

Fiji Hockey women's coach, Hector Smith.

Fiji Hockey women’s coach Hector Smith takes pride in their men’s and women’s teams saying that have never had an encounter where they had to be disciplined.

Smith spoke passionately as the team persisted in their efforts to raise funds for the upcoming World Cup in Oman.

He says the level of pride the athletes have in the sport is unmatched and it shines when they go to tournaments.

“I don’t think we’ve had a tournament where we brought disrepute to the country, in both our behaviour and conduct both on the field and off the field. So that speaks volumes for the local coaches that have been doing this.”

Smith adds their qualification for the World Cup is the result of pure dedication and suggests there should be a formula that allows all sporting bodies to receive equal support.

The Hockey 5s World Cup will be held from the 28th to the 31st of next month in Muscat, Oman.