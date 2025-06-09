Smith embraces family legacy ahead of Junior Hockey Tournament

Logan Smith

Young Logan Smith will carry on a proud family tradition as he prepares to represent Fiji in this year’s Junior Hockey Tournament which starts today.

The 16-year-old comes from a long line of hockey players, with his father Hector Smith, older brother Theo, and grandfather also named Hector senior all having played key roles in shaping his love for the sport.

Smith says he picked up hockey in primary school after watching his brother compete, and has stayed committed ever since.

Balancing schoolwork with sport has been one of his biggest challenges this season.

He stepped away from hockey earlier in the year to focus on exams, returning only after completing his assessments.

This will be Smith’s fifth appearance for the national junior side, having joined the programme as early as year 9.

Now in year 11, he believes his biggest strengths lie in encouraging his teammates and providing calm leadership on the field.

“My key strength would be encouraging the team and leadership. Helping my team be positive, not to be negative to each other and help and support each other when we do something wrong. As for my weakness, I would say is my communication. I’m very quiet in the field but I try my best to help encourage the team.”

Smith has faced the Australian Wanderers before and acknowledges the tough task ahead, but believes the squad has prepared well.

The tournament starts today at 3pm and will conclude on Sunday at the National Hockey Centre, Suva.

