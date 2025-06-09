NZ men's hockey team win Nations Cup

[Source: RNZ Sport]

There has been a big result for the New Zealand men’s hockey team beating Pakistan 6-2 in the final of the Nations Cup in Malaysia.

A dominant first half set up the victory, even though they had two goals disallowed in the opening minutes.

They eventually broke through when Scott Cosslett scored from a penalty corner.

Four more goals came before halftime, as the Black Sticks took the game away from Pakistan, with Sam Hiha doubling the lead, and then excellent goals scored by Dylan Thomas, Sean Findlay and Scott Boyde.

Findlay’s, in particular, was super classy, as he blasted home from the most acute of angles, after receiving an aerial pass.

New Zealand’s last goal came in the final three minutes of the match, with Cosslett’s second successful drag flick from a penalty corner, which left the team full of smiles at the post-match presentation.

The result was especially sweet for experienced New Zealand player Nic Woods, who was named player of the match.

“It’s nice to have one of those games where things just come together and it all clicked today.

“I’m very happy that it happened in the final and very happy for our success, and looking forward to what we can accomplish together,” Woods said.

The title is New Zealand’s second consecutive Nations Cup crown, and crucially, wins them promotion back into the top-tiered FIH Hockey Pro League.

