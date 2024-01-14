Final Church service before Hockey departs

[ Source : Fiji Hockey Federation/ Facebook]

The Fiji Hockey 5’s teams heading to the World Cup received community well-wishes at Yarawa Methodist Church before departing for Oman.

In the final service, they were given a Bible verse from Philippians 3:13-14 to remember and recite daily during their journey.

The first set of the team leaves on Saturday, and the second set departs on the 24th.

The World Cup in Muscat is scheduled from the 26th to the 31st.