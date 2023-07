[Fiji Hockey Federation/Facebook]

The women’s national hockey team continue their winning streak defeating Vanuatu 9-1 in the Hockey 5s Oceania Cup.

This is their fourth win in the tournament.

Meanwhile, after suffering defeat in their second pool match yesterday, the men’s team has bounced back with a 3-1 win against Vanuatu.

They will be meeting the Solomon Islands at 5.5O before the women’s take on hosts, Australia at 9.10 tonight.