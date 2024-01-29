Fiji 5s lose opening games

[Source: World Sport Pics - Fiji Hockey Federation/ Facebook]

The Fiji men’s hockey side lost its opening two pool matches at the 5s World Cup in Oman.

The national side started its campaign with a 14-3 defeat to the United States last night.

It was a stiff contest from outset as USA are ranked 24th overall in outdoor 11s hockey while Fiji sits in 62nd spot.

Despite the mismatch, Fiji was able to score three goals to Adrian Smith, Leevan Dutta and George Ravatu.

Fiji then came up against hosts Oman this morning, losing by the same margin to find itself at the bottom of Pool D after the opening two rounds.

Fiji’s last pool game is against Malaysia at 7:20pm today.