Cawaci to meet St Thomas in U19 hockey final

Saint John’s College

Saint John’s College will defend their title in the Basin Cup final after securing a spot with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Tilak High School in the Under 19 boys Fiji Secondary Schools hockey semi-final this morning.

The defending champions will face Saint Thomas High School, who advanced to the final by defeating Marist Brothers High School 1-0 in a tense match that was decided by a golden goal after the teams were deadlocked at 0-0 in regulation time.

SJC’s captain, Raphael Smith, says they have prepared well for this tournament and are looking forward to winning it again this year.

“We have prepared well for this tournament because we want to retain the title and keep it in Ovalau for another year.”

He added that only five players from last year’s team remain, and they aim to make the school proud again.

The Fiji Secondary Schools hockey tournament will wrap up today at the National Hockey Centre in Suva.