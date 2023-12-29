$100k approved for Fiji Hockey: Saukuru

There have been some promising news for our Fiji Hockey teams regarding funding for their participation at the World Cup in Oman next month.

Minister for Youth and Sports Jese Saukuru exclusively revealed to FBC Sports the green light has been given to assist the federation financially.

Saukuru also emphasizes to sports groups that there are established procedures to follow when it comes to securing funding for tournaments.

“Ok, as far as hockey is concerned, we are hopeful that a payment will be done before the end of this week. We have approved $102,060.61 for Fiji Hockey to assist them in their World Cup tournament.”

Speaking from Australia, Fiji Hockey President Emi Nawaqakuta says they haven’t received an official confirmation regarding the funding.

However, Nawaqakuta adds it will be a big boost for the men’s and women’s once they receive the funding.

“I think that at least covers our flights because we are levying the athletes at the moment, the levies can then go towards our accommodation so that would at least cover half of our flight costing right now.”

The two national hockey sides qualified for the World Cup and have been struggling to meet the financial needs for their trip to Oman.

The Hockey 5s World Cup will be held from the 28th to the 31st of next month.