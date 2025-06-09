Hard work pays off for Labasa College

[Source: Fiji Football Association]

Labasa College has been crowned the Under-17 champions of the Extra Fiji Secondary Schools Football Championship 2025 after a thrilling 5-4 win over Tilak High School in the final at Govind Park, Ba.

The victory was particularly sweet for the Labasa side, who had previously faced Tilak in the pool stages and were held to a draw.

Labasa coach Roneel Ram says they had prepared a clear strategy to counter their tough opponent, and while goals were hard to come by, the plan worked well in the end.

He says the boys stood tall against a team that gave them a very hard time on the field.

The team was also uplifted by the presence of their school principal, who travelled all the way from Labasa to watch them play.

This national title completes a remarkable journey for the Labasa College football program.

Having won the Under-19 national title in 2023 and the Under-15 title in 2024, their Under-17 victory this year officially “completes the equation” for the school.

With the championship trophy now in hand, the team will enjoy a well-deserved two-week holiday.

After their break, the focus will shift back to their studies, as they aim to achieve the same level of excellence in their external exams.

The team dedicated their historic win to their hardworking team manager, Bimlesh Chand, who celebrated his birthday on the day of the final.

