Gutugutuwai to be laid to rest today

The late Ratu Amenatave Gutugutuwai with his family [Source: ABC News]

Former Flying Fijian Ratu Amenatave Gutugutuwai will be laid to rest today in Brisbane, Australia.

Gutugutuwai, who hailed from Nakoronawa, Nakasaleka in Kadavu, passed away last Wednesday after battling prostate cancer.

He was 76-years-old.

Article continues after advertisement

Gutugutuwai made his international debut for the Flying Fijians in 1967 against Tonga.

He went on to represent the country five more times, including games against Wales, New Zealand and Australia.

Gutugutuwai also won a gold medal for Fiji at the 1969 Pacific Games in Papua New Guinea.

He then moved to Australia that year to play rugby league for Brisbane’s Southern Suburbs Magpies alongside fellow countrymen Isoa Volavola, Asaeli Batibasaga and Moriteki Nabuta.

He is survived by five children, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.