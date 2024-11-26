Golf

Woods will not compete at Hero World Challenge

Reuters

November 26, 2024 12:00 pm

[Source: Reuters]

Tiger Woods will not compete in the Dec. 5-8 Hero World Challenge in Albany, Bahamas, the 15-times major winner said, extending his long absence from competition.

Tournament host Woods was not listed on the initial player field last month but had been widely expected to take one of three exemption spots for the competition, an unofficial event that features 20 of the world’s top players.

The American has not competed since he missed the British Open cut in July and subsequently underwent microdecompression surgery for nerve impingement on his lower back in September.

Woods did not cite a reason for his absence but has kept a limited competitive schedule for years due to several injuries.

The tournament’s three exemption spots went to two-time major winner Justin Thomas, 2015 PGA Championship winner Jason Day and 20-year-old Nick Dunlap, who picked up a pair of wins on the tour this year.

