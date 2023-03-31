Girmit Open to be held over Easter weekend

[File Photo]

The Girmit Open Golf Tournament is set to take place over two days beginning next Friday.

Professional golfers will fight for a $15,000 prize money which is the highest ever awarded in Fiji.

They will play 18 holes at Fiji Golf Club which is one of the two venues to host the event.

Games will also take place at the Lautoka Golf Club.

The two days will feature a 36-hole event, with prizes expected on both days.

On the first day, each venue will play 18 holes for the amateur level.

The top ten in each grade will then compete for the Girmit Cup at the Fiji Golf Club, with transportation provided from Lautoka for qualifiers.