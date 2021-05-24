Home

Sports

Gold medal events in 10 sports today at Olympics

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 25, 2021 11:42 am
[Source: Olympics/Twitter]

18 gold medals are at stake today in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The medal events today are in archery, cycling, diving, fencing, judo, shooting, skateboarding, swimming, taekwondo and weightlifting

Skateboarding is making its Olympics debut and they have a gold medal event in the men’s street contest.

Three Asian countries are in the top five of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games medal tally.

China leads the table with 3 gold and 1 bronze medal.

Hosts Japan is tied with Italy with a gold and silver while South Korea sits in fourth place with 1 gold medal and two bronze.

Other countries that have won a gold includes Ecuador, Iran, Thailand and Kosovo.


[Source: Google]

