Gold medal events in 10 sports today at Olympics

18 gold medals are at stake today in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The medal events today are in archery, cycling, diving, fencing, judo, shooting, skateboarding, swimming, taekwondo and weightlifting

Skateboarding is making its Olympics debut and they have a gold medal event in the men’s street contest.

Article continues after advertisement

Skateboarding makes a long-awaited Olympic debut, and Nyjah Huston has taken centre stage at Tokyo. 🛹 But the sporting superstar admitted that even he holds back sometimes.@nyjah | @teamusa | @USASkateboard pic.twitter.com/VeoBiQqlPw — Olympics (@Olympics) July 25, 2021

Three Asian countries are in the top five of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games medal tally.

China leads the table with 3 gold and 1 bronze medal.

Hosts Japan is tied with Italy with a gold and silver while South Korea sits in fourth place with 1 gold medal and two bronze.

A huge moment for #TUN! Teenager Ahmed Hafnaoui takes surprise gold in the 400m men’s freestyle final – their third ever in swimming.@fina1908 #Swimming pic.twitter.com/BMFuawyXC6 — Olympics (@Olympics) July 25, 2021

Other countries that have won a gold includes Ecuador, Iran, Thailand and Kosovo.



[Source: Google]