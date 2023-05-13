Girmit Sports day hailed a success

Kabbadi being played at Albert Park as one of the sports during Girmit Day celebrations

People from all walks of life turned up in numbers at Albert Park in Suva to be part of the Girmit Sports Day.

Although the weather wasn’t favourable, organizers have hailed the event a success, seeing the major interest from people who participated and those that turned up just to be part of it.

Participants competed in four separate sports including wrestling, kabaddi, kite flying and gilli danda.

One of the judges, Sheenal Singh says it was pleasing to see people showing so much enthusiasm and honouring what their ancestors practiced in the past.

“When our ancestors came to Fiji these were some of the sports they played at that time. So we wanted to bring the memories back and to show our new generation what was actually happening at that time.”

Events Coordinator Prashant Anuraag says while the day is about celebrating the rich memories of the Girmitiyas, it was also try to get youths to be more involved in sports.

“I like to thank the government for giving us this Girmit Sports Day as it enabled us to showcase and refresh the memories of the old generation plus the young generation instead of playing on their mobile gadgets, have a new sports to play.”

The winners of respective sports were awarded cash prizes and trophies.

There were also free kite giveaways for kids and special recognition awards.