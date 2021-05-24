Home

Sports

Germany beat Euro champions Portugal

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
June 20, 2021 7:24 am
[Source:New Zealand Herald]

Former world champions Germany registered its first win at EURO 2020 this morning following a 4-2 win against Portugal.

Germany lost 1-nil to France in its opening match but they got off the mark in style today as they tore Portugal apart with an impressive attacking performance in Munich to throw Group F wide open.

Germany’s win means both these sides now sit on three points, one behind group leaders France, heading into a pivotal final round of fixtures on Thursday.

Article continues after advertisement

Cristiano Ronaldo had put Portugal ahead, continuing his record-breaking campaign with his third goal of the tournament and 12th European Championship strike of all time.

But two own goals in the space of five first-half minutes flipped an entertaining encounter in Germany’s favor, as first Ruben Dias and then Raphael Guerreiro turned into their own net.

The influential Atalanta wing-back Robin Gosens laid on a third immediately after the break with an inviting ball that allowed Kai Havertz to tap in from close range, before heading in Germany’s fourth himself.

Gosens says it was an unbelievable performance from Germany.

“This title, this trophy its something that I can’t describe. Actually, looking back at my career, the path I took, its just unbelievable. It will stay in my mind forever. It’s one of the evenings that I won’t forget at all in my life.” 

Diogo Jota poked in from Ronaldo’s cutback but the defending champions were unable to mount a comeback.

Germany host Hungary, who earlier today held France to a draw, while Portugal faces the world champions in the final game on Thursday with all four nations still able to progress.

You can watch all EURO 2020 matches LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform.

