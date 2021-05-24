Germany beat Euro champions Portugal

Former world champions Germany registered its first win at EURO 2020 this morning following a 4-2 win against Portugal.

Germany lost 1-nil to France in its opening match but they got off the mark in style today as they tore Portugal apart with an impressive attacking performance in Munich to throw Group F wide open.

Germany’s win means both these sides now sit on three points, one behind group leaders France, heading into a pivotal final round of fixtures on Thursday.

Cristiano Ronaldo had put Portugal ahead, continuing his record-breaking campaign with his third goal of the tournament and 12th European Championship strike of all time.

But two own goals in the space of five first-half minutes flipped an entertaining encounter in Germany’s favor, as first Ruben Dias and then Raphael Guerreiro turned into their own net.

The influential Atalanta wing-back Robin Gosens laid on a third immediately after the break with an inviting ball that allowed Kai Havertz to tap in from close range, before heading in Germany’s fourth himself.

Gosens says it was an unbelievable performance from Germany.

“This title, this trophy its something that I can’t describe. Actually, looking back at my career, the path I took, its just unbelievable. It will stay in my mind forever. It’s one of the evenings that I won’t forget at all in my life.”

Diogo Jota poked in from Ronaldo’s cutback but the defending champions were unable to mount a comeback.

🔥 Robin Gosens scoops the prize following a fine display down Germany’s left side 🅰️🅰️⚽️@Heineken | #EUROSOTM | #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/KOsT660fq3 — UEFA EURO 2020 (@EURO2020) June 19, 2021

Germany host Hungary, who earlier today held France to a draw, while Portugal faces the world champions in the final game on Thursday with all four nations still able to progress.

