FRU to visit Viseisei village regarding land acquisition

The Fiji Rugby Union will formally approach the chiefly village of Viseisei in Vuda, Lautoka, later this month as it seeks to acquire land to address ongoing ground shortages and expand infrastructure for player development and major competitions.

FRU chair John Sanday says verbal agreements have already been reached with the Mataqali and the iTaukei Land Trust Board, with only the formalisation of the agreement remaining.

Sanday revealed that the land under consideration measures approximately 60 acres.

Once the agreement is finalized, Rugby House will proceed with the traditional ceremony required for the acquisition of the land.

“We hope to make the formal approach to them at the end of the month, the date will be announced, where we will then hand in the formal application. Well the discussion was for 60 acres and TLTB has indicated a tourism lease that they’re willing to offer so that’s going to be discussed in detail and agreed to when we meet them at the end of the month.”

He also confirms that he was recently invited by the Macuata Rugby Union to Labasa to inspect another potential site, which the FRU is also planning to pursue, which is approximately 22 acres.

