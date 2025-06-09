FRU starts new stadium talks

Fiji Rugby Union board chair John Sanday has confirmed that negotiations are underway with landowners in Lawaki, Vuda, for a parcel of land covering approximately 40 acres for the construction of a new stadium.

The proposed facility is part of a broader plan to address infrastructure challenges, with the shortage of playing grounds for competitions remaining a key concern for Fiji Rugby.

Sanday says while negotiations are progressing well, the focus has now shifted to key questions around financing—how the project will be funded, the stadium’s structural design, and the business model that will support operations to ensure long-term financial sustainability.

“All of that is packaged into one, so we are now looking at how we can better position or play our games on our own grounds, so we are looking at one on this side of the island, and the other one is on the western side of the island, and maybe later on we can have one up in the north.”

He also confirmed that a 100-acre block of land has been identified in the Eastern Division as well.







