Four teams share points in EPL

Four teams shared points in a series of draws during the Extra Premier League matches today.

In a highly anticipated match at the Uprising Sports Centre in Navua, Suva and Nasinu fought to a scoreless 0-0 draw.

Both teams had opportunities to score but were unable to find the back of the net.

Meanwhile, at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka, Nadroga and Tavua also ended their match in a 1-1 stalemate.

