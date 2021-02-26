Former tennis great Hamidan Bibi passes on

The sporting fraternity in Fiji is mourning the loss of former national Tennis champion Hamidan Bibi.

In a press statement, the Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee announced the untimely passing of one of our sporting greats.

She was a former tennis representative having played for Fiji at regional and international events, including the Pacific Games.

Bibi is also the former chairperson of FASANOC’s Women in Sports Commission and was a significant contributor to the development of sports in Fiji.