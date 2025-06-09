Ford embraces new challenge with Bula FC

Matt Ford. [Photo Supplied]

Nineteen-year-old goalkeeper Matt Ford is embracing a new chapter in his football journey after joining Bula FC ahead of the upcoming season.

The New Zealand–based shot-stopper says the move came together quickly but believes it is a positive step as the team builds toward its first match in a fortnight.

He has spent the past three weeks settling into the squad and says the welcoming environment has made the transition smoother.

“It’s a very good opportunity. I didn’t have much time to decide and come over, but it’s definitely positive. The group’s been really good and we’re all looking forward to our first game in two weeks.”

Having previously played only in New Zealand, including time in a professional environment, Ford admits adjusting to football in Fiji has been a learning experience.

He says the more physical style of play and challenging conditions, especially the heat, have taken some getting used to, but believes they will ultimately benefit him and the team as the season progresses.

Ford is confident Bula FC is heading in the right direction, adding that the team’s tactical work and performances in training have been encouraging.

With preparations intensifying, the young goalkeeper is focused on continuing to adapt and contribute as Bula FC gears up for the challenges ahead.

Bula FC will meet Vanuatu in their first match on the 17th of this month in Auckland, New Zealand.

