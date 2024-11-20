Yusuf pushes for dedicated futsal development

[Source: Fiji FA / Facebook]

Fiji Football Association chief executive, Mohammad Yusuf, is pleased with the recently concluded Extra Supermarket IDC Futsal tournament, noting the emergence of several new talents.

He stresses the need for districts to focus solely on developing dedicated futsal players, rather than relying on those participating in 11-a-side football.

“We’re encouraging districts to field players committed solely to Futsal, not those who also play 11-a-side football. Their players are focused on Futsal all season, and it shows in their coordination and performance.”

Yusuf points out Lautoka as a surprise standout in the competition, acknowledging Aporosa Yada for his exceptional play.

He also acknowledges Ba’s consistency, pointing out the advantage of having their futsal court.

At the same time, Yusuf expresses concerns about northern teams, saying they are lagging in futsal development and the need to invest more.

Currently, competitions are limited to the southern zone, but next year, they plan to introduce tournaments in the west and eventually expand to the north.