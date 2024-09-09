Young Kulas let lead slip in OFC U16 opener

Fiji Young Kulas Head Coach Marika Rodu believes the girls could have done better in their opening match at the OFC Women’s Under-16 Championship yesterday.

The side drew against Tonga, who made a strong comeback just moments away from full-time.

The side was leading 3-2 in the last 20 minutes of the match, but Tonga was able to come from behind to score an equalizer.

Rodu says they will need to work on their weaknesses over the next few days.

“First game, a lot to learn from. I think the girls gave their best to score a few goals. The result we didn’t want and the performance was slightly above average, I would say.”

The Young Kulas will take on the Cook Islands on Wednesday at 3 pm.