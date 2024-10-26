Wood brace earns Nottingham Forest 3-1 derby win at Leicester

[Source: Reuters]

Chris Wood scored a brace as Nottingham Forest moved up to fifth in the Premier League with a 3-1 victory over hosts Leicester City in the East Midlands derby this morning, underlining their excellent start to the season.

Ryan Yates put Forest in front with a rare goal before Jamie Vardy equalised for the home side.

The visitors were much the better side in the second half and Woods’ double took them to a comfortable victory.

Article continues after advertisement

Leicester goalkeeper Mads Hermansen made a stunning save from point-black range to deny Nicolas Dominguez, Forest winger Callum Hudson-Odoi struck the post and Yates missed a sitter as the visitors should have won by a greater margin.

Forest move to 16 points from nine matches and into the top five, though they have played a game more than the teams around them.

Leicester stay in 14th place with nine points from as many fixtures as they continue to leak goals.