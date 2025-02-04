Women’s Super League to kick start this weekend

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The race for a spot in the Fiji Football Association Women’s Super League will continue this weekend as Tailevu/Naitasiri, Suva and Nadroga go head-to-head in a round-robin playoff to determine which team will secure the final spot.

The action kicks off on Friday at 3 pm with Tailevu/Naitasiri taking on Suva at the Fiji FA Academy Ground in Vatuwaqa.

The three teams will battle it out throughout the weekend, with points accumulated in each match deciding the winner.

Article continues after advertisement

The team with the most points at the end of the series will earn a coveted place in the six-team Fiji FA Women’s Super League under its new format.

Tailevu /Naitasiri will then face Nadroga on Saturday at 3pm, before Nadroga faces Suva on Sunday at 11am.

With so much on the line, this weekend’s matches promise to deliver exciting and competitive football action as the teams fight for a chance to compete among the league’s best.