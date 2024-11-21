Wilkshire to be chief guest at Fiji FA awards

Former Socceroo Luke Wilkshire [Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

Former Socceroo, Luke Wilkshire, will be the chief guest at the Extra Supermarket Fiji Football Association Awards Night, which will be held next Sunday at the Crowne Plaza in Nadi.

Wilkshire boasts a distinguished football career, making his professional debut in 2000 with Middlesbrough.

He earned 80 international caps and scored eight goals for Australia.He also represented Australia in two FIFA World Cups (2006 and 2010), was part of the team that won the AFC Asian Cup in 2015 and competed in the 2004 Athens Olympics.

Fiji FA chief executive Mohammed Yusuf says Wilkshire’s presence is both exciting and a significant honour.

“It’s an honor and privilege to have a FIFA Legend to grace the event,” said Yusuf. “Known for his impressive international career and contributions to Australian football, his insights and experiences will inspire Fiji’s football community.”

After retiring, Wilkshire transitioned into coaching, sharing his expertise with both youth and professional teams.

He remains a respected figure in Australian football, celebrated for his precise passing, tactical intelligence, and leadership.

During his visit, Wilkshire will be accompanied by his wife and will participate in several activities.

The Extra Supermarket Fiji FA Awards Night is making a grand return after a three-year hiatus, promising a spectacular evening to celebrate Fiji football’s best and brightest.

This year’s event will feature 16 prestigious awards, recognizing outstanding players, teams, officials, and contributors to the sport.