We will come back stronger: Lautoka FA

Lautoka Football Association executives will now be stepping in to make decisions during games for the club.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Lautoka FA President, Shalendra Prasad, says some of the members will be included to help their interim coach, Babs Khan.

He expresses his disappointment over their shocking 4-3 loss to Nadroga in the Digicel Fiji Premier League over the weekend and hopes these executives will help elevate the Blues.

“The players did not play the way we expected but nevertheless Nadroga was a very good young side. It seems like they have good and experienced people guiding the side. They gave us a very good run and Lautoka could not stop their forwards and their midfield.”

Prasad says that they will do all they can to bring back the Blues on top. While they still hope to improve their performance, the President is confident that the team still has it.

He urges all Lautoka fans to get behind the team and continue supporting the players as they aim to get back on track.

Round four of the DFPL this week will see Labasa will host Lautoka at Subrail Park at 1:30pm On Saturday.

Four games will be played on Sunday with Ba hosting Navua at 3pm at the Fiji FA Academy.

Tailevu Naitasiri faces Suva at 1pm at Ratu Cakobau Park before Rewa will play Nasinu at 3pm, Nadi is set to battle Nadroga at Prince Charles Park.

You can listen to the Nadi and Nadroga match commentary live on Mirchi FM.