Football

We will come back stronger: Lautoka FA

Zaitun Sahim Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

March 6, 2024 4:33 pm

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

Lautoka Football Association executives will now be stepping in to make decisions during games for the club.

Speaking to FBC Sports, Lautoka FA President, Shalendra Prasad, says some of the members will be included to help their interim coach, Babs Khan.

He expresses his disappointment over their shocking 4-3 loss to Nadroga in the Digicel Fiji Premier League over the weekend and hopes these executives will help elevate the Blues.

Article continues after advertisement

“The players did not play the way we expected but nevertheless Nadroga was a very good young side. It seems like they have good and experienced people guiding the side. They gave us a very good run and Lautoka could not stop their forwards and their midfield.”

Prasad says that they will do all they can to bring back the Blues on top. While they still hope to improve their performance, the President is confident that the team still has it.

He urges all Lautoka fans to get behind the team and continue supporting the players as they aim to get back on track.

Round four of the DFPL this week will see Labasa will host Lautoka at Subrail Park at 1:30pm On Saturday.

Four games will be played on Sunday with Ba hosting Navua at 3pm at the Fiji FA Academy.

Tailevu Naitasiri faces Suva at 1pm at Ratu Cakobau Park before Rewa will play Nasinu at 3pm, Nadi is set to battle Nadroga at Prince Charles Park.

You can listen to the Nadi and Nadroga match commentary live on Mirchi FM.

Councils urged to take field work approach

Minister highlights planned projects for Nasinu

New covered walkway for Nausori Airport

Australian Coles find has Fiji on alert

Ratepayers raise concerns against municipal councils

Human remains found in treatment plant

Fiji’s economic growth expected to normalize post-pandemic

Police officers among those charged by ODPP

Government executives’ salaries under scrutiny

MoH bolsters Northern and Eastern division resources

Officers face simultaneous leave and suspension

Droasese returns to Drua line-up

Six Fijians in Crusaders line-up

We will come back stronger: Lautoka FA

Carlos Acosta gives Cuban twist to Christmas classic 'The Nutcracker'

Army removes claim Kate to appear at Trooping the Colour from website

Archaeologists in Egypt unearth section of large Ramses II statue

Seruvakula relishes playing with Fijian brothers

Haiti PM Ariel Henry in Puerto Rico as gang violence continues

Tokyo street eats with Shake Shack's Randy Garutti

Trump notches early Super Tuesday wins, moving closer to Biden rematch

World Food Programme says northern Gaza aid convoy blocked

Women lifesavers train next generation on Australia's Bondi Beach

Attempt to resume northern Gaza food deliveries 'largely unsuccessful'

Emotional school visit for Drua props

Ba FC future looks bright says Krishneel

Hungary president signs Sweden's NATO membership ratification

German director makes parents proud with Oscar nomination

Suva FC gears up for OFC Futsal Champions League

Quick-fire double gives Al-Hilal advantage in Asian Champions League

Need to change the farming system in the North

Officials training to boost athletics meet

China drops 'peaceful reunification' reference to Taiwan

SCGF receive timely assistance

Hollywood hat trick: Artisan shaped the look of 'Oppenheimer'

Government increases apprentice pay

Environmental education to be incorporated

Chanel evokes Deauville with boardwalk runway show in Paris

France's Macron urges allies not be cowardly on Ukraine

Mbappe brace fires PSG into Champions League quarters

New Garcia Marquez novel launched 10 years after his death

As Gaza's hunger crisis worsens, emaciated children at hospitals

Nasilasila impressed with Vocevoce

Kane double sends Bayern past Lazio 3-0 and into Champions League last eight

Venezuela presidential election to be held July 28-electoral council

McDonalds boards the Drua

Plans to establish drug inquiry committee

Talks of additional financial support

Minister addresses farmer land lease concerns

French Embassy welcomes AFD's new representative

Drua battle-ready for Crusaders onslaught

No confirmation on Fiji Sports Council CEO

Nadi Basketball targets more females

Government continues three planting initiative

Fiji in tough pool for OFC U-19 Championship

AG defends judicial appointments process

Sinéad O'Connor's label asks Trump to stop using her music

All five accused remanded

Human Rights Lautoka office receives first complaint

Nasilasila out for Drua

Upgrade commences on Naviriqilai-Nasealevu Road

Fiji boosts trade worker opportunities

FRU unlocks new partnership

Trump wins North Dakota caucus ahead of Super Tuesday vote

PSC holds women leadership forum

Rublev calls on ATP to review rule that led to default in Dubai

Singapore's exclusive deal with Taylor Swift not a hostile act towards neighbours, PM says

Man charged with incest reveals ODPP stats

Draft framework looks at unity and inclusivity

Government continues tree planting initiative

Haiti's neighbors prepare for 'drastic escalation' in violence after jailbreak

AG calls on leaders to join Govt in drug war

'Barbenheimer' mania fuels U.S. gambling on the Oscars

France makes abortion a constitutional right

Increase in Indigenous Entrepreneurs

PA oust Tabuya as Deputy Leader

West residents can now lodge human rights complaints in Lautoka

Fijians dominate defenders beaten stats

Children starving to death in northern Gaza: WHO

Carlos Acosta gives Cuban twist to Christmas classic 'The Nutcracker'

President unveils plans to grow our rural economy

Fijiana 7s program to be reviewed

Vonolagi appointed Nasinu coach

Workshop for PRF’s 5-Year Strategic Plan

Australia's Kerr to stand trial over alleged racial harassment of police officer

Fox, Disney, Warner Bros Discovery sports venture expects 5 mln subscribers in five years

South Koreans bid farewell to beloved panda Fu Bao before her return to China

Nadi fatal was due to drunk driving

UN team says rape, gang rape likely occurred during Hamas attack on Israel

Khan to file bail application again for Ali and Grace

Uncle of Kate Princess of Wales joins UK TV show 'Big Brother'

Trump wins Colorado ballot disqualification case at US Supreme Court

Officers charged over alleged evidence tampering

Cops handed suspended sentences for assault

Israel carries out biggest Ramallah raid in years

Haiti declares state of emergency amid violence, inmates on the run

Call for more women PSV drivers in Fiji

FRU explores Fijian 7s coaches' option

Arsenal put six past Sheffield United

Labasa out to improve in OFC Women’s Champions League

Drua work on mistakes: Derenalagi

7s coaches to meet Trustees on Thursday

Delay in Flying Fijians coach selection

Calls for proper process in employee migration

Solar-powered solution to assist Vunisea Mortuary

Fiji to develop policy paper with international support

President calls for partnership to tackle climate change

Agriculture ministry warns of homemade pesticides

Datec empowers women entrepreneurs

LTA should stop approving new driving schools

Djokovic and Nadal return, Gauff carries U.S. flag at Indian Wells

FRU may be reluctant to end Gollings contract

Serevi empathetic to Fiji 7s title drought

Man dies after road accident while former national rep in hospital

Turnovers still a concern: Drua

Government says it can help FRU as sevens downfall continues

‘Dune: Part Two’ brings spice power to the box office with $81.5 million debut

President addresses Fiji’s debt concerns

PM eyes blood tests as solution to school drug cases

OFC draws for seven tourneys this week

Man remanded after cocaine discovered in a boarding house

California snow storm closes highway, threatens avalanches

DPP given green light to consolidate drug charges

Raye: Singer-songwriter makes history winning six Brit Awards

Dupont guides France to LA 7s title

Nikki Haley wins Washington, D.C., Republican primary, in small symbolic boost

Damodar Cinemas boost digitization

Nadal hails 'amazing' Alcaraz after exhibition defeat

Film director who was shot by Alec Baldwin says it felt like being hit by a baseball bat

Blyde hat trick secures NZ triumph

Kamala Harris' blunt Gaza words reflect intense government frustration over war

Rihana wows guests with electrifying performance

MPs urged to embrace diversity for Fiji's progress

RFMF Commander calls for reconciliation and restoration

Fiji loses to Pumas

Fiji Police arrest 56 PSV drivers for drug possession

I know they can do it: Rewa Coach

Police investigate death of 77-year-old

Ravi Teja starrer Eagle premieres on Prime Video on March 1

Trial date set for US national

Dream almost ends for Tewa

Vosarogo urges global action on climate change

Fashion icon Iris Apfel passes away at 102

US VP Harris urges Hamas to agree to an immediate ceasefire, pushes Israel on aid to Gaza

Kava cookies win hearts and palates

Mel B makes apology to fellow Spice Girls

Man faces charges for cocaine possession

Brazil's Medina wins world surfing games, in line for Olympics spot

FSC announces land utilisation plan

New Zealand central bank to implement cyber reporting rules through 2024

PM stresses on fortifying bilateral ties

Indian farmers plan march on Delhi in call for higher crop prices

Israel said to boycott Cairo ceasefire talks over hostage list

Fijiana finish 11th in LA 7s

Haiti violence: Gangs free 4,000 inmates in mass jailbreak

Fijiana goes down in extra time

Mix reactions from coaches after draw

Wainimala Secondary girls starts on a high

Kumar wins Chess Championship

Former 7s stars take a stand, demand change

Wage rate causes more stress on certain industries

Sugar industry faces farmer exodus

Bus drivers can redeem e-ticketing cards : Prasad

Every loss is damaging in United's fight for top-four finish, says Fernandes

PRF celebrates Waste Picker Day

Vunamoli Village overcomes commuting hurdle

New policy to foster growth in planted forests

Foden is best player in Premier League, says Guardiola

LeBron James becomes first player to score 40,000 points

Rewa thrashes Tailevu Naitasiri

Manu's magic show headlines Roosters win in Vegas

Drone Crashes in St. Petersburg, no injuries: national guard

19 tournaments without a title for Fiji 7s

Two teens caught with illicit drugs

Support for women coping with mental stress imperative

Chiefs dominate Brumbies for thumping Super Round win

AG urges community support in drug fight

Raheem double sinks Nasinu

DCE and Brooks magic show steers Manly to Vegas victory

Suva comes from behind to hold Labasa

Haitian police unions plead for help after attack on main prison

Gaza truce talks expected as offensive and aid crisis rage on

Rachel Leviss sues 'Vanderpump Rules' co-stars over revenge porn

Fijiana 7s fails to spark in LA

Spain braces for wildfires as beef farmers battle red tape

FCCC advocates for fair internet pricing

GCC holds non-political role

Novotel Entertainment Centre reopens

Bob Marley's Underrated 'Subversive Spirituality'

New department to monitor capital projects

Prioritizing oral health critical

Fiji 7s play Spain in quarter-final

Australia beat New Zealand by 172 runs in first test

Dutch runner Bol smashes her own indoor 400m world record

Google App removal in Indian play store Raises Concerns

Ellen Degeneres’s memorable Oscar selfie turns 10

Second loss for Fijiana 7s

US makes its first Gaza aid airdrop as mediators to seek truce deal

PM warns of impending drug trafficking surge

$4.4 million Parliament revamp