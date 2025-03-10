We did well, can do better: Dayal

[ Source: Nadi Football Association ]

Nadi Football coach Raj Dayal has been impressed with his team in the Extra Premier League and believes they are capable of performing even better this season.

This follows their 2-0 win over Nadroga yesterday at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.

Dayal says that the win was not handed to them on a silver platter, as Nadroga proved to be a solid team, giving them a good run for their money.

“We had the fitness level that was needed in the field and we outnumbered them in the second half. We have to be better for the next game. We always take one game at a time and next is Nasinu so now we will work hard to bring home the three points this week.”

He adds the team will commence with training tomorrow and ahead of their clash against Nasinu.

Nadi will host Nasinu this Sunday at Prince Charles Park in Nadi with the time yet to be confirmed.

