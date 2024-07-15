We are ready: Tirau

[Source: OFC/ Facebook]

The Fiji football U19 side are determined to reach the final of the OFC Men’s U19 Championship.

Team captain, Penisoni Tirau says that the team is optimistic to do their best in the upcoming semifinal clash tomorrow.

Tirau adds that they will be working on their weak areas as their opponent will be coming at them with full force.

“We will be working on the areas that we are weak in and are determined to give our best shot. Like I said, the boys are ready and are hoping to make it to the final”.



Tirau had previously shared that defeating New Zealand in this tournament would fulfil a longstanding dream for the team.

The Digicel Junior Bula Boys are scheduled to clash with New Zealand at 2pm.