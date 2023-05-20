Warriors to come firing at Suva in Luganville

[Source: Suva FC/ Facebook]

The Solomon Warriors will be out-firing today as they are eager to defeat Suva and secure their spot in the semifinals.

According to Suva coach Babs Khan, their opponent plays fast football, and they are also too good with their finishing.

“They pressured upfront, they are good finishers, and they exposed Auckland City in some areas like that. They like to build up their attacking third, and they really work fast.”

Khan says they worked on these areas in their last training session.

This is to ensure they aren’t exposed and left flat when they face the Warriors.

Suva only needs a draw to qualify for the semis, while their opponent will have to work hard to bag the three points.

Their match is set for 4 p.m. today at Luganville in Vanuatu.