Waranivalu and Bula Boys set for PNG

Tevita Waranaivalu [right] [Source: OFC Oceania Football/Facebook]

The Bula Boys will play Papua New Guinea on Thursday in Port Moresby for the FIFA World Cup 26™ Oceania Qualifiers.

One of the players expected to play a crucial role is Tevita Waranaivalu.

He was an influential figure in that opening game 1-nil victory over Solomon Islands in Suva and is confident his side can build on a positive start when qualifying resumes.

Speaking to OFC, Waranivalu says they had a break after the game in Fiji and have just assembled back in camp for the past two weeks and their preparation has been going well, with a strong focus on the tactical and technical elements of the game.



[Source: OFC Oceania Football/Facebook]

Waranivalu says in this qualification format, every match is vital and it is crucial to pick up maximum points from every game possible.

He also says it was a tough encounter against Solomon Islands especially being a man down early in the game but the boys showed strong determination and resilience to get the job done.

Fiji plays PNG at 2pm on Thursday.