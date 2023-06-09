Waqa heads Lautoka to victory over defending champions

Saula Waqa’s diving header proved to be the difference as Hyperchem Pharmacy Lautoka overcame the defending champions Container Haulage PTE Ltd, Extra Supermarket, and All Freight Logistics Suva 1-0 in the Digicel Fiji Fact at the HFC Bank Stadium.

It was a see-saw affair as both teams showed brilliant football with their set-pieces and attacks.

Both teams went into the breather with a nil-all scoreline.

It was Waqa’s diving header that earned the Blues the maximum points.

Lautoka will face Navua in the first game tomorrow at 1pm while Suva will face Ba in the last game of day 2 at 7pm.

The final game of day 1 will see Labasa take on Rewa.