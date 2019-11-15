VPL expected to kick off on July 5th

The Vodafone Premier League is expected to kick off on the 5th of next month.

This has been confirmed by Fiji Football President Rajesh Patel after the Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama announced the relaxation of restrictions on contact sports.

Fiji FA President Patel says they’ll notify the districts tomorrow that they can start their club competitions.

Article continues after advertisement

Patel adds when competition resumes, they will screen players as directed by the government which was highlighted by our Prime Minister today.

Ba is highly likely to play Lautoka in the first match when VPL resumes.

Other Fiji FA competitions expected to kick off next month includes the Vodafone Senior League, the Women’s Senior League and the under 19 and under 16 Boys League