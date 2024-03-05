Vonolagi appointed Nasinu coach

[ Source : Fiji Football / Facebook ]

Former national rep Tagi Vonolagi has been appointed as the new coach of the Nasinu football side.

He takes over the reins from Mohammed Zahid Erfan.

Vonolagi coached Tailevu Naitasiri last year before his new appointment with Nasinu.

Meanwhile, Nasinu will take on Rewa in round 4 of the Digicel Fiji Premier League this weekend.

The two sides will clash on Sunday at 3 pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in a doubleheader.

Prior to this, Tailevu Naitasiri meets Suva at 1 pm.

Also at 1 pm, Labasa hosts Lautoka at Subrail Park.

Nadi faces Nadroga at Prince Charles Park at 3pm while Ba hosts Navua at the Fiji FA Academy at the same time.

You can catch the live radio commentary of the Nadi-Nadroga match on Mirchi FM.