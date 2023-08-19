Veterans head into semis

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

The RC Manubhai/APCO Coatings International Veterans tournament in Nadi is witnessing the ongoing brilliance of former stars.

Tomorrow’s first semi-final at 9am features Nasinu Legends, boasting players like Nitan Kumar, Simione Maikali, and Savinesh Mudaliar plays Nadi Masters.

Following at 10am in the second semi-final, Alvin Avinesh’s New Zealand Labasa will go head-to-head against the reigning champions, Lautoka NZ.

Article continues after advertisement

Lautoka has the likes of former national rep, Salesh Kumar and former schools sprint king Tilesh Naidu.

The ultimate showdown will take place at 1pm at Prince Charles Park.