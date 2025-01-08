Veronica joins Bakaniceva at Hekari

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

Fiji women’s football player Maria Veronica will be joining Adi Litia Bakaniceva today after signing with Hekari United Women FC.

This comes after she secured a contract to play for the club this season.

According to Fiji Football, Veronica’s versatility in midfield and ability to adapt to different playing styles make her a valuable addition to the team.

She and Bakaniceva are two of three players who have secured over-seas contracts recently, an achievement Fiji Football is proud of.

National women’s coach Angeline Chua says these players are trailblazers, and their success demonstrates what is possible with hard work and determination.

Chua hopes to see more players follow in their footsteps.