Verevou out of Fiji FACT

Star striker Iosefo Verevou. [File Photo]

Star striker Iosefo Verevou will miss the entire Digicel Fiji FACT tournament.

Verevou’s name was missing from Glamada Investments Rewa’s 25-member squad released on Thursday.

Coach Rodicks Singh confirms the 26-year-old is currently nursing a knee injury which will see him sidelined for the entire period of the tournament.

Singh says it may take up to a month for Verevou to recover and they will keep a close eye on him.

Rewa’s first game is against 4R Electical Labasa at 5pm tomorrow at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

At 11am Security System Management Inc Tailevu Naitasiri will face Nasinu followed by All in One Builders Nadi and Koromakawa Rentals and Tours Navua at 1pm.

Rams Cleaning Services/ All Freight Logistics Suva hosts R.C Manubahi Ba at 3pm

You can catch the live commentaries of the Nadi/Navua, Ba vs Suva plus the Rewa and Labasa games on Mirchi FM.