Venue for Labasa and Ba clash still to be confirmed

The Labasa Football Association and Labasa Town Council has been given until today to ensure that Subrail Park is in playable condition to host its first premier league match.

Labasa is set to host Ba for the premier league opener on Saturday but due the devastation cause by recent cyclone, Fiji FA is looking at shifting the games to Viti Levu if the need arises.

Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf says they are in consultation with the town council and Labasa FA on the next step to take.

“The Subrail Park venue, Labasa Football and Labasa town council are working on it. We have given them until midday tomorrow to confirm whether they will be able to host it.”

Labasa meets Ba in the season opener on Saturday at 1.30pm.

On Sunday, Suva hosts Rewa at the ANZ Stadium, Nadi will face Nadroga at Lawaqa Park and Lautoka takes on Navua at Churchill Park.

All Sunday matches will be played at 3pm.

You can listen to the live commentary of the Rewa/Suva match on Mirchi FM.