U-23 side named, leaves for NZ tomorrow

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

The Fiji Football Association has named their 29-men side for the OFC Men’s Under-23 Olympic qualifiers.

The qualifiers will be held at Go Media Stadium in Auckland from August 27 to September 9.

The U23 side has been drawn in Pool A alongside New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, and American Samoa.

Article continues after advertisement

The winner of this tournament will earn the right to represent Oceania at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

Team Fiji leaves our shores early tomorrow morning.

1 JASON ROKOVUCAKE GOALKEEPER TAILEVU NAITASIRI

2 ISIKELI SEVANAIA GOALKEEPER NADROGA

3 AYDIN MUSTAHIB GOALKEEPER MANUREWA AFC

5 MOHAMMED RAHEEM RIGHT BACK BA

6 PECELI SUKABULA RIGHT BACK BA

7 INOKE TURAGALAILAI CENTRE BACK SUVA

8 RAHUL NARESH CENTRE BACK BA

9 STERLING VASCONCELLOS CENTRE BACK LAUTOKA

10 SEMI NABENU CENTRE BACK AUCKLAND UTD

11 PAVIT SINGH CENTRE BACK NORTH WELLINGTON

12 MOHAMMED NABEEL-LEFT BACK MANUREWA AFC

13 RAJ PILLAY LEFT BACK BA

14 GULAM RAZOOL RIGHT MIDFIELD BA

15 NABIL BEGG RIGHT MIDFIELD BA

16 BRENDAN MCMULLEN CENTRE MIDFIELD WELLINGTON OLYMPIC

17 JOSAIA SELA CENTRE MIDFIELD REWA

18 SAILASA RATU CENTRE MIDFIELD BA

19 MOHAMMED YUNUS ATIQ CENTRE MIDFIELD SOUTH AUCKLAND RANGERS

20 ESHAN KUMAR CENTRE MIDFIELD NADI

21 GYANESH REDDY CENTRE MIDFIELD PAPAKURA CITY FC

22 APOROSA YADA LEFT MIDFIELD LAUTOKA

23 NETANI SULUKA LEFT MIDFIELD LABASA

24 THOMAS DUNN STRIKER NAVUA

25 ETONIA DOGALAU STRIKER BA

26 SULIANO DOLI STRIKER NAVUA

27 EPELI VALEVOU STRIKER REWA

28 Abdullah Aiyaz

29. PETER RAVITASAU