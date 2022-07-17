Tuberi keeps on with football dream

From the bench to making the Fiiji Football women’s team to the OFC Women’s Nations Cup and a potential World Cup outing.

Digicel Kulas centre back Unaisi Tuberi wasn’t always the first choice when it comes to selection, but the Macuata native fought her way through the ranks to be one of the best.

The 27-year-old joined Labasa in 2010, made the national team in 2015 but was ruled out due to injury.

Tuberi says her achievements didn’t come easy as she barely made the starting line-up when she joined Labasa.

“At a point I was discouraged seeing the others getting game time while i was warming the bench. I was new to the team, started at goalkeeper until i proved i could play backs.”

The oldest of four siblings developed her interest in football at an early age watching her dad play for Nadogo football.

Tuberi is likely to start for the Kulas against New Caledonia today at 7pm at HFC Bank Stadium in Laucala Bay, Suva.