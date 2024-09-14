Tonga dig deep to beat resilient Cook Islands

[Source: OFC Media via Phototek]

Securing a decisive 6-0 win with a strong second half, Tonga now face a nervous wait to see if they will finish group runners up and make the OFC U-16 Women’s Championship semi finals.

Coming into this game, Tonga knew that to stand a chance of making the semi-finals, they needed to register a strong win over the Cook Islands, and hope that Fiji loses comfortably to Samoa.

But Cook Islands, who have improved with every outing at this tournament, weren’t going to sit back and make Tonga’s task easy.

Playing with nothing to lose, the Cook Islands sensed an opportunity to put Tonga under extra pressure.

And pressure they did, as Tehanarei Nga posed a danger on the right for Cook Islands with her pace and several breakaway efforts, Cook Islands captain Metuamaru Arere playing in a more advanced role in this game than earlier in the tournament, and at the other end of the pitch, Vahine Uini made some good stops to deny Tyra Bagiante.

But despite Cook Islands’ best efforts, Tonga took the lead shortly before half time in slightly chaotic circumstances. After Uini was unable to hold the ball, Kuria Malohifou’ou first tried her luck from a tight angle, but her shot could only canon off the upright. As an unfortunate CI defender scrambled to clear, she instead fired the ball at Malohifo’ou, with the deflection ricocheting off her leg to give Tonga the lead and settle their nerves.

Malohifo’ou wasn’t done there, making it two early in the second half. Latching onto a long ball, she raced past the Cook Islands high defensive line and kept her composure to slot past Uini.

She came close to completing her hat trick just after the hour mark, again using her pace to create an opportunity for herself, but this time her well-struck shot skimmed wide. She was almost gifted a goal from the resultant goal kick sent straight to her, but her shot hit the upright – and a lurking Tema Tonga was more than happy to take the opportunity to extend her side’s lead from close range.

In the 71st minute, Tonga put the game to bed for Tonga with her second of the game. had her second for Tonga, assisted by Malohifo’ou, who squared to her captain after breaking clear of Cook Islands defenders and beating the offside trap.

Bagiante came through with an 80th minute goal, dancing past the Cook Islands defence and her powerful shot leaving Uini with little chance. A late goal from Sophiana Moala put the icing on the cake securing Tonga with their 6th goal.