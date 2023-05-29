Thrilling match-ups in Gujarati IDC semis

[ Source : Fiji Gujarati Sports Association/ Facebook]

The top four teams for the 68th Fiji Gujarati Sports Association IDC have been confirmed.

The semi-finals will begin at 9am between Flying Arrows New Zealand and defending champion Lautoka.

This is expected to be a thriller as Lautoka will be out for revenge after losing to Flying Arrows 2-0 yesterday.

In the second semi-final, Suva takes on Rewa at 10.15am.

Matches will be held at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori.