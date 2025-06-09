Third consecutive draw for Manchester City

Football star, Erling Haaland, may have returned to scoring form with his 150th Manchester City goal today - but his side's Premier League title challenge is falling apart, with Brighton holding them to a 1-all draw.

It was City’s third consecutive draw and they remain in second place on the league standings.

Man City has endured an underwhelming start to the year, with poor results and injuries to key players handing the initiative to Arsenal, who could go eight points clear at the top if they beat Liverpool tomorrow.

In other results, Manchester United drew 2-all with Burnley, Newcastle defeated Leeds 4-3,Fulham beat Chelsea 2-1,Wolverhampton held Everton 1-1, no goals were scored in the Aston Villa and Crystal Palace match, Brentford thumped Sunderland 3-nil and Tottenham lost 2-3 to Bournemouth.

