Tamanisau to lead Fiji Beach Soccer team

Veteran goalkeeper Simione Tamanisau will lead the Digicel National Beach Soccer side in the OFC Beach Soccer Nations Cup in Tahiti next week.

Tamanisau who is a former national team representative, emphasizes that the team has been building trust and respect.

Despite the challenge of playing beach soccer for the first time, the 41-year-old is confident that they are ready to represent the country.

Article continues after advertisement

“Playing beach soccer is really a challenge especially playing the sand. You have different tactics in how you deliver the ball and your passes. I am glad we have a coach who has blended in the players and who has put up a strategy for us.”

Their goal is to make a mark in the competition and show the Pacific neighbours that Fiji is a powerhouse in Beach Soccer.

The team will depart tomorrow and face the Solomon Islands, Tonga, and Tahiti.