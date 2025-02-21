Tamani credits teamwork for IDC opener win

Ba Women's FC [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Ba Women’s FC made a powerful statement at the start of the 2024 Women’s Inter-District Championship with a resounding 5-0 win over Rewa at the Fiji FA Academy in Vatuwaqa today.

Elesi Tabunase scored a brace for the women in black, while Aliza Hussain, Cema Nasau, and Sereana Naweni each added a goal to secure the impressive win in their opening match.

Labasa also enjoyed a strong start to the tournament, defeating Nadi 4-0 in another match played today.

Article continues after advertisement

Ba Women’s captain, Luisa Tamani, praised her team’s performance and execution of their game plan.

“I would like to thank the Ba team as a whole, the management, the team, for stepping up to the occasion. Rewa was not an easy team. They came with many national team players from other districts in the new transfer window. “I think the younger ones in our team understood the assignment and stood up to the occasion and the teamwork, that is how we got the win today.”

Tamani adds that their immediate focus would be on reviewing the match and identifying areas for improvement in preparation for their next game.

She says that each game presents a learning opportunity and that the team would analyze the physical aspects of the match against Rewa to inform their approach going forward.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link