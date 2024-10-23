Tahiti thrashes Fiji in beach soccer

[Source: Oceania Football Confederation / Facebook]

Fiji suffered a tough 10-1 defeat to Tahiti in their second match of the OFC Beach Soccer Men’s Nations Cup, in Honiara, Solomon Islands today.

In the first period, Tahiti took control early, scoring four goals as Fiji struggled to find their footing.

The second period saw Tahiti add three more goals to their tally, leaving Fiji further behind.

Despite the efforts of veterans Tevita Waranivalu and Madhwan Goundar, who tried to set up plays for the younger players, Fiji appeared out of position, and their defense was frequently breached.

Veteran goalkeeper Sanaila Waqanicakau was caught off guard multiple times, as Tahiti applied relentless pressure.

In the third period, 17-year-old Ilisoni Koro came on, making a notable save from a bicycle kick and then stopping a powerful shot shortly after.



However, Tahiti continued their dominance, scoring three more goals—one from a bicycle kick that went over the keeper and two from long-range, sharp-angled shots.

Fiji’s only consolation came in the final seconds of the game when France Catarogo scored with a powerful header from distance, placing the ball above the Tahiti keeper.

Tomorrow Fiji faces hosts Solomon Islands at 4pm.

Yesterday they lost 8-6 to Papua New Guinea.