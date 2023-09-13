Sydney Mulomulo to defend title

Defending FANCA International Club Champion Sydney Mulomulo will be defending their title in the upcoming tournament.

They will face tough competition from Dannemora NZ, Valley United USA, and local clubs from Fiji.

Nadi, the Muslim IDC champion, will also be participating, hoping to break the drought for local teams.

Article continues after advertisement

The Official Tournament Launch and Pools draws took place in Nadi, with well-balanced pools and exciting matches in store for fans.

Sydney Mulomulo heads Pool three, alongside Valley United, Maigania, and Sabeto.

Fiji Muslim Sports President Haji Javed Ahmed expressed delight with the pool draws and promises an exciting tournament ahead.

The tournament will kick start on the 18th and wrap up on the 22nd of October.