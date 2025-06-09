Suva Women’s player dies in hit-and-run accident

Suva women’s player Vane Lolo Tukania

The football community is grieving the loss of Suva women’s player Vane Lolo Tukania, who died following a hit-and-run accident along Ratu Dovi Rd in Nadera on Saturday.

Tukania, the daughter of former national and Labasa football midfielder Tevita Tukania, was regarded as one of the promising players in the women’s game.

She had represented Fiji at the Under-17 level, played for the Labasa women’s side, and was part of the current Suva women’s squad.

Away from football, she served as a fire officer and was well respected for the commitment and discipline she carried into her work.

Fiji Football Association president Rajesh Patel said her passing had deeply affected the football family, describing her as a dedicated player whose presence was strongly felt both on and off the pitch.

He extended the association’s sympathies to her family, teammates and those closest to her.

